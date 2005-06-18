Brand Builders 2005

They're some of the best in the business. On June 21, as part of the Promax & BDA conference at New York's Marriott Marquis, a small group of marketing and promotions pros will be awarded this year's Brand Builders Awards, sponsored by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. Also included are mini-profiles of the 2005 winners of Promax & BDA's Century Award, marking a career of excellence in the television business.