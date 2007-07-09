Brand Builder Pederson Upped at Comedy Central
Bob Pederson, VP of on-air, at Comedy Central, has been named senior VP and creative director of on-air brand creative.
Pederson, who had been heading up on-air branding, adds network broadcast design and cross-channel promotion to his responsibilities.
He will also expand product placement on the channel, and oversee off-air projects including the Comedy Central/MTVN upfronts.
Pederson's resume includes creative director of on-air for Lifetime and stints at Disney and FX.
