Branch Injures CBS, Turner Employees

CNN was reporting Friday that Turner and CBS employees were among the three people injured when a tree branch fell at the PGA championship in Baltusrol in Springfield, N.J.

CBS confirmed that a jib camera operator, Bob Welsh, was under the tree at the time when it fell. He appeared to have a minor injury to his left forearm, according to a source at the course, but was preparing to get back to work Friday night.

The unidentified Turner employee was said to have a broken leg.

At the time, Tiger Woods was on the tee at the fourth hole, where the tree was located.