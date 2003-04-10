Brain-mappers address senate

The Senate Science, Technology and Space Subcommittee held a hearing Thursday

on the effects of entertainment media on children and the potential for using

brain-mapping science to study those effects.

There was testimony from various academics suggesting a causal connection

between TV violence and real violence and arguing that violent and sexual images

are stored as references for future action.

Sexualized violence is "high octane with lingering effects," said Dr. John

Murray from Kansas State University.

There was also the suggestion that there is a causal connection between

educational TV -- Sesame Street, Blues Clues, for example -- and

nonviolence, not to mention better performance in schools.

According to Dr. Daniel Anderson from the University of Massachusetts,

teen-agers interviewed who had watched Sesame Street as preschoolers were

less likely to endorse violent solutions to daily problems, were more likely to

read books for pleasure and were more likely to do better in English, math and

science when they get to high school.

Anderson said there has not been a focus on media in brain studies and that

with enough funds, and when the time is right -- which, he said, is now -- it will

provide an "explosion" of knowledge about how we use our brains to process media

and what the impact on the brain is.

Asked whether the industry has shown any interest in the brain-mapping

studies, Anderson said cable networks particularly have tried to minimize

violence and maximize educational content, "some better than others," and

he is sure that when brain-mapping research reaches a "critical mass," they will

be interested in the results.

The subcommittee is chaired by Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.), who, along with

Sen. Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.), wants the government to fund the research.