Brady's Blackhawk Broadcasting Buys KYMA Yuma

Blackhawk Broadcasting, headed by former Fox affiliates

board chairman Brian Brady, has agreed to acquire KYMA Yuma. Yuma Broadcasting

Company is the seller. James Rogers, head of Intermountain West, owns Yuma

Broadcasting. Intermountain's other holdings include KSNV Las Vegas and KRNV

Reno.





Terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, were

not divulged.





KYMA is the NBC affiliate in DMA No. 165. Last month,

another Brady-run broadcast outfit, Broadcasting Communications, agreed to

acquire a trio of stations in Medford-Klamath Falls, Ore.





Kalil & Co. brokered both deals.