Brady's Blackhawk Broadcasting Buys KYMA Yuma
Blackhawk Broadcasting, headed by former Fox affiliates
board chairman Brian Brady, has agreed to acquire KYMA Yuma. Yuma Broadcasting
Company is the seller. James Rogers, head of Intermountain West, owns Yuma
Broadcasting. Intermountain's other holdings include KSNV Las Vegas and KRNV
Reno.
Terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, were
not divulged.
KYMA is the NBC affiliate in DMA No. 165. Last month,
another Brady-run broadcast outfit, Broadcasting Communications, agreed to
acquire a trio of stations in Medford-Klamath Falls, Ore.
Kalil & Co. brokered both deals.
