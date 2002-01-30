Brady getting 10 a.m. slots on ABC O&Os

One of the pressing questions coming out of the National Association of

Television Programming Executives' show last week was where the ABC-owned

stations would schedule the two new talk shows the group picked up for fall

2002.

Now, the mystery is solved.

The ABC station group said it will slot The Wayne Brady Show, being

developed by co-owned Buena Vista Television, in the coveted 10 a.m. time period

leading out of dominant daytime talker Live with Regis & Kelly.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' The Caroline Rhea Show -- which is replacing

The Rosie O'Donnell Show, which now airs at 10 a.m. on many ABC

owned-and-operated stations -- will shift to late fringe on those stations.

It's possible that Rhea is being positioned to replace Politically

Incorrect with Bill Maher if Maher and ABC don't come to terms on his

contract renewal.

If he does return, Rhea -- in which ABC has bought a 50 percent stake

(B&C, Jan. 23) -- would likely air after Incorrect on the

ABC-owned outlets, but have a mix of time periods elsewhere.

The 10 a.m. time period would be a big boost for Brady, Katz Media

Group head of programming Bill Carroll said.

'There has been a lot of confusion about which show would get the time

period,' he said. '[This] clarifies the situation and sends a signal to the

marketplace that Buena Vista and ABC will do everything in its power to give

Wayne Brady the strongest launch possible.'

The 10 a.m. slot has been the most successful launch pad for syndicated talk

shows, Carroll added, including Oprah and Rosie

O'Donnell.