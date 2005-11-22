Brady Fares Well For VH1

Actor Christopher Knight and model Adrienne Curry will air their lovers’ quarrels again on VH1, which has picked up a second season of their reality show, My Fair Brady, for spring.

The half-hour reality show averaged more than a million viewers and a .8 rating in the 18-49 demo during its first season, which debuted on the network Sept. 11 and ran Sundays at 9:30 p.m. That was significantly better than VH1’s October average in prime of 649,000 total viewers. Its Nov. 6 finale averaged a 1.2 rating in the demo and 1.8 million total viewers.

The second season will follow the engaged couple as they plan their wedding.

Knight, best known (OK, only known) as The Brady Bunch’s Peter Brady, and Curry, the first winner of UPN’s reality show, America’s Next Top Model, met while taping season four of VH1’s reality series, The Surreal Life, in which washed-up celebrities live together in a house furnished by the network.

Brady is produced by Mindless Entertainment and 51 Pictures, with Cris Abrego and Mark Cronin Executive Producers.