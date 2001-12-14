Brady bunches up on ABC

Wayne Brady will likely be pulling double-duty on ABC next season.

Sources say Buena Vista TV has sold a syndicated daytime series with the

co-star of Whose Line is it Anyway? to the ABC owned and operated

stations for the 2002-2003 season.

Buena Vista executives have still not formally announced the show with Brady,

which is expected to be a daily talk/variety show.

Sources say Buena Vista is still trying to decide on whether the show will be

a one-hour or half-hour daily series.

Besides starring on Whose Line, Brady also had his own variety show

air on ABC over the summer.

Buena Vista executives had no comment.