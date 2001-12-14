Brady bunches up on ABC
Wayne Brady will likely be pulling double-duty on ABC next season.
Sources say Buena Vista TV has sold a syndicated daytime series with the
co-star of Whose Line is it Anyway? to the ABC owned and operated
stations for the 2002-2003 season.
Buena Vista executives have still not formally announced the show with Brady,
which is expected to be a daily talk/variety show.
Sources say Buena Vista is still trying to decide on whether the show will be
a one-hour or half-hour daily series.
Besides starring on Whose Line, Brady also had his own variety show
air on ABC over the summer.
Buena Vista executives had no comment.
