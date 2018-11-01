‘Brady Bunch’ Cast Reunites For Renovation of Brady Home

The cast of The Brady Bunch will get together when the family’s home in Los Angeles gets renovated on HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation. Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) will be on the show. They joined Jonathan and Drew Scott of Property Brothers, Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine of Good Bones, Leanne and Steve Ford of Restored by the Fords, Jasmine Roth of Hidden Potential and Lara Spencer of Flea Market Flip.

A Very Brady Renovation is scheduled to premiere in September 2019.

The Brady Bunch, about a blended family of three boys, three girls and an ebullient housekeeper, ran for five seasons on ABC, starting in 1969.

Related: New Kid on the Block Knight to Host HGTV Show ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

The home is in North Hollywood. Its interior will be overhauled.

“What’s so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers’ childhoods,” said Loren Ruch, senior VP, HGTV programming and partnerships. “It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane.”

HGTV promises “a show-stopping transformation” for the house, which includes adding 2,000 square feet. The renovation will stay true to the spirit of the original home, promises HGTV.

“From the unforgettable signature wood-paneled living room with floating staircase to the orange and green kitchen and the kids’ Jack-and-Jill bathroom, The Brady Bunch house will forever hold a special place in television history and American pop culture,” said HGTV.