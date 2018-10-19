New Kid on the Block Knight to Host HGTV Show ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

Jonathan Knight, member of the boy band New Kids on the Block, will host the HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer. Knight has been a restorer of classic homes and buildings for 20 years.

The pilot, which shows Knight working on a centuries-old New England farmhouse, is slated to air in 2019.

“Old farmhouses are American treasures,” said Knight. “Most have been in the same family for 200 years and have never been renovated. And they’re disappearing fast. If we don’t save them, they’re going to be gone.”

HGTV is part of Discovery, Inc.

Starting in Boston, New Kids on the Block came to be in the ‘80s. Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood make up the New Kids. Their next tour begins in May 2019.