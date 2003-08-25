Brady bits launch national rollout

To promote the national launch of The Wayne Brady Show, Buena Vista

Television is sending stations a half-hour clip show tabbed The Best of The

Wayne Brady Show...So Far.

Although the show has only been on a year, it includes snippets of Brady

dancing with Kirk Douglas, singing with Trading Spaces' Paige Davis and

cheerleading with Halle Berry.

Some 70% of the stations BVT signed up to carry the series, including

stations in 15 of the top 25 markets, have picked up the promo program.

The Wayne Brady Show launches nationally Monday, Sept. 1, with 85% of the

country cleared.

Last year, BVT syndicated Wayne Brady in a limited rollout to about

half the country.