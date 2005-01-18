Bradley Gets Zeidenberg Award
Ed Bradley, James Keelor and Wendy Walker will receive First Amendment awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association at its annual awards dinner March 10.
Keelor, who runs the Liberty station group, will receive the First Amendment Leadership award.
Bradley, a 60 Minutes correspondent, will be given the Leonard Zeidenberg Award, named after the late B&C senior correspondent.
Whitworth, senior producer of Larry King Live, will receive the service award.
