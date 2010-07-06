Bradford Takes Over WRC

KNSD San Diego President/General Manager Jackie Bradford has been named president and general manager at WRC Washington, succeeding Michael Jack. Both stations are owned by NBC; Bradford will report to NBC Local Media President John Wallace.

Jack departed WRC to run WNBC New York when Tom O'Brien was named executive vice president of NBC's Nonstop Network last month.

Bradford will be responsible for "overseeing all aspects of the market-leading television station and its various digital platforms," said NBC in a statement. She will oversee KNSD until a replacement has been named.

"Jackie has done a tremendous job leading our San Diego station and overseeing the successful expansion of their local media business," said Wallace. "She's an innovative thinker who has a great way with people, as well as strong ties to the Washington DC community. She'll be a great addition to WRC as they continue their long-standing leadership position in the market."

It's a sort of homecoming for Bradford, who was finance director at WRC from 2000 to 2008 before moving to KNSD. Prior to WRC, she was an e-business leader with GE Capital Real Estate Services for two years, and before that she was a manager of finance for NBC News and a financial analyst for Today.