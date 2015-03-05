Brad Remington Named VP, GM KMGH and KZCO Denver

Brad Remington has been tapped by The E.W. Scripps Company as VP and general manager of its Denver ABC affiliate KMGH and Azteca station KZCO.

“Denver is a high-profile market in the company, and Brad possesses the unique combination of management style, editorial judgment and knowledge of the local area to serve the community and to meet the needs of advertisers,” said Steve Wasserman, VP and divisional general manager for Scripps. “Brad has the right entrepreneurial spirit and understanding of the changing habits of consumers to drive KMGH in the right direction for our news products across multiple platforms and customized sales solutions for area businesses.”

Remington most recently served as executive news director at Phoenix independent station KTVK.

The industry vet is no stranger to KMGH, having worked as managing editor for the station from 1989-1996. He also worked in Denver for the Fox affiliate KDVR.

His new role at KMGH/KZCO is effective March 9.