Bracco Jumps to Scripps' KSHB Kansas City
Brian Bracco, vice president of news at Hearst Television,
has been named vice president and general manager at KSHB Kansas City and KMCI
Lawrence (Kan.). Both are Scripps stations. He starts Dec. 3.
Bracco was based in Kansas City while with Hearst TV; he'd
been news director at its KMBC before moving to his corporate role.
"In all of our Scripps markets, we are determined to
fulfill our mission to serve our communities with quality journalism across
multiple platforms," said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of television for
Scripps. "Brian Bracco will provide strong leadership at KSHB. He is
vastly qualified to motivate and inspire his staff to become the go-to source
for news and investigations in the market. He also will lead the charge for
creative sales solutions for current and future customers."
Bracco is a past chairman of the ABC news advisory board.
Before moving up to management, he was a reporter and anchor in various
markets, including Wichita and Columbus.
"With his years of experience in cultivating winning
news organizations, his knowledge of the Kansas City market and his strong
leadership skills, Brian is the ideal candidate for this role," added
Lawlor.
