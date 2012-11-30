Bracco Jumps to Scripps' KSHB Kansas City

Brian Bracco, vice president of news at Hearst Television,

has been named vice president and general manager at KSHB Kansas City and KMCI

Lawrence (Kan.). Both are Scripps stations. He starts Dec. 3.





Bracco was based in Kansas City while with Hearst TV; he'd

been news director at its KMBC before moving to his corporate role.





"In all of our Scripps markets, we are determined to

fulfill our mission to serve our communities with quality journalism across

multiple platforms," said Brian Lawlor, senior VP of television for

Scripps. "Brian Bracco will provide strong leadership at KSHB. He is

vastly qualified to motivate and inspire his staff to become the go-to source

for news and investigations in the market. He also will lead the charge for

creative sales solutions for current and future customers."





Bracco is a past chairman of the ABC news advisory board.

Before moving up to management, he was a reporter and anchor in various

markets, including Wichita and Columbus.





"With his years of experience in cultivating winning

news organizations, his knowledge of the Kansas City market and his strong

leadership skills, Brian is the ideal candidate for this role," added

Lawlor.