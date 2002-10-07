Boyd upped at FremantleMedia
Alan Boyd, CEO, FremantleMedia UK Productions and its Thames Television
subsidiary, has been named to the newly created post of president, Worldwide
Entertainment, FremantleMedia Production.
FremantleMedia produces 260 shows in 39 countries, including this past
summer's Fox hit, American Idol: Search for a Superstar, which Boyd helped to shepherd from concept
to format winner in the United Kingdom, United States and elsewhere. Boyd was named CEO of then
Pearson Television UK Productions in 1997.
Succeeding Boyd as CEO of FremantleMedia UK Productions -- which includes UK
production companies Thames and Talkback -- is Peter Fincham, formerly CEO/joint
director of programs for Talkback, responsible for UK shows including quiz show
Never Mind the Buzzcocks and comedy Smack the Pony.
Boyd has been charged with expanding Fremantle's library through development
and acquisition, but its expansion in North America has already resulted in a
new mandate for David Lyle, president, entertainment for FremantleMedia
Productions North America. He will now concentrate full-time on the company's
expanding Los Angeles production operations, which includes The Price Is
Right on CBS, the syndicated Family Feud and American Idol, a
second version of which is slated for 2003. Also in development is a late-night
version of To Tell the Truth.
Lyle joined then Pearson Television in 1999. Before that, he was program
development director at Australia's Nine Network.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.