Boyd upped at FremantleMedia

Alan Boyd, CEO, FremantleMedia UK Productions and its Thames Television

subsidiary, has been named to the newly created post of president, Worldwide

Entertainment, FremantleMedia Production.

FremantleMedia produces 260 shows in 39 countries, including this past

summer's Fox hit, American Idol: Search for a Superstar, which Boyd helped to shepherd from concept

to format winner in the United Kingdom, United States and elsewhere. Boyd was named CEO of then

Pearson Television UK Productions in 1997.

Succeeding Boyd as CEO of FremantleMedia UK Productions -- which includes UK

production companies Thames and Talkback -- is Peter Fincham, formerly CEO/joint

director of programs for Talkback, responsible for UK shows including quiz show

Never Mind the Buzzcocks and comedy Smack the Pony.

Boyd has been charged with expanding Fremantle's library through development

and acquisition, but its expansion in North America has already resulted in a

new mandate for David Lyle, president, entertainment for FremantleMedia

Productions North America. He will now concentrate full-time on the company's

expanding Los Angeles production operations, which includes The Price Is

Right on CBS, the syndicated Family Feud and American Idol, a

second version of which is slated for 2003. Also in development is a late-night

version of To Tell the Truth.

Lyle joined then Pearson Television in 1999. Before that, he was program

development director at Australia's Nine Network.