Bowman upped at Buena Vista
Brooke Bowman has been named director of development for Buena Vista
Productions, executive vice president Holly Jacobs said.
Bowman will take pitches for new first-run syndicated shows, as well as for
prime time and cable.
She will also help with BVP's current slate of programming, including The
Wayne Brady Show.
Bowman will report to Karen Glass, BVP's VP of development.
Bowman comes to BVP from VH1, where she was manager of series development and
programming.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.