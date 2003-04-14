Bowman upped at Buena Vista

Brooke Bowman has been named director of development for Buena Vista

Productions, executive vice president Holly Jacobs said.

Bowman will take pitches for new first-run syndicated shows, as well as for

prime time and cable.

She will also help with BVP's current slate of programming, including The

Wayne Brady Show.

Bowman will report to Karen Glass, BVP's VP of development.

Bowman comes to BVP from VH1, where she was manager of series development and

programming.