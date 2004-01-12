Bowled Over by Bud Ad
That zany Budweiser commercial featuring a zebra as a "referee" reviewing an instant replay during last year’s Super Bowl telecast made a lasting impression.
In a year-end survey by ad-recall tracker IAG, Bud’s "Replay" ad emerged as the most-liked TV commercial for 2003.
And four other spots that made their debut in the game made it to IAG’s top-10 list of spots for the year ranked by likeability:
- A Fed Ex spot spoofing the film Cast Away
- A Reebok spot featuring "office linebacker" Terry Tate
- A Pepsi Twist ad with Ozzie Osbourne and his kids morphing into Donny & Marie and
- A Bud Light ad with a man who wears a dog on his head.
Separate ads from Pepsi, Coke, Ford, Nike and Apple rounded out the top-10 list.
