Bowen Foundation Taps Top Student

Candice Mitchell, graduate of Clark Atlanta University, has been named this year's Emma Bowen Foundation 2004 Student of the year. She is currently working at Fox's WBRC Birmingham, Ala., as an associate producer.

This marks the third year in a row that a student sponsored by Fox has won. Last year's winner, Dan Martinez is currently in the Fox sales training program in New York. The 2002 winner, Niena Drake, works at WFLD-TV Chicago as a weekend field producer.

The award was given out last week at the foundation's summer conference at Fordham University. The Emma Bowen Foundation is an industry effort to promote minority participation in the media.