Bouttier Named Senior VP at Warner Bros. TV Group

Brett Bouttier was promoted to the position of Senior VP of Digital for the Warner Bros. Television Group. In this new role, Bouttier will oversee domestic digital distribution of TV product and original digital programming. He was promoted from his previous position of VP of New Business and Sales Strategy for WBTVG’s Telepicture. Prior to joining Telepicture in 2004, he held account executive and sales position in many regions of the country. He joined USA/Universal Television as a research analyst while he was a junior at UCLA.He will report to Craig Hunegs, Executive VP of Business Management of Warner Bros. Television Group and will be based in Burbank, Calif.