Bounce's Ed Gordon Hosting Celebrity Special

Bounce, the African American-oriented multicast network, is furthering its original programming offerings with an Ed Gordon special featuring interviews with big-name African American celebrities.

The special will include Gordon, host of Bounce’s news magazine show, interviewing Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michael Strahan, Omari Hardwick and Cedric the Entertainer among others. The show will air at 10 p.m. July 17.

Gordon’s interview with Strahan covers a range of topics including his departure from Live with Kelly and Michael. Cedric the Entertainer, along with fellow comedian D.L. Hughley, explore comedy in the Trump era.

The special also will feature stars of the movie Girls Trip—Latifah, Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish—and their take on the contributions of black women in Hollywood.