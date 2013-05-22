Bounce TV Unveils New Series Plans
African-American broadcast network Bounce TV, entering its
first upfront season, said it plans to air five new original series next
season.
The new shows are My
Crazy Roommate, a scripted sitcom; BRKDWN,
focusing on pop culture stories; Bounce
Beats: Profiles, which goes behind the scenes with contemporary urban
musicians; Step Wars, an unscripted
series focusing on competitions at historically black colleges and universities;
and The Keepsake, a dating
competition series.
Bounce also said it has renewed its comedy series Off the Chain and its music video show Bounce Beats.
"Bounce TV's accelerated distribution growth, immediate
popularity with viewers and strong initial ratings has made the network a new
must-buy for brands seeking to reach the African-American consumer," Dennis Ray,
Bounce TV's executive VP of advertising
sales, said in a statement. "We are
expanding our original programming efforts ahead of schedule to meet the demand
and offer advertisers attractive fresh new programming."
Bounce TV also said it would also be airing the
new version of The Newlywed Game
being produced for GSN, football games from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic
Conference and 40 African American-skewing movies from Warner Bros. Domestic
Television Distribution.
