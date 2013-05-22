Bounce TV Unveils New Series Plans

African-American broadcast network Bounce TV, entering its

first upfront season, said it plans to air five new original series next

season.

The new shows are My

Crazy Roommate, a scripted sitcom; BRKDWN,

focusing on pop culture stories; Bounce

Beats: Profiles, which goes behind the scenes with contemporary urban

musicians; Step Wars, an unscripted

series focusing on competitions at historically black colleges and universities;

and The Keepsake, a dating

competition series.

Bounce also said it has renewed its comedy series Off the Chain and its music video show Bounce Beats.

"Bounce TV's accelerated distribution growth, immediate

popularity with viewers and strong initial ratings has made the network a new

must-buy for brands seeking to reach the African-American consumer," Dennis Ray,

Bounce TV's executive VP of advertising

sales, said in a statement. "We are

expanding our original programming efforts ahead of schedule to meet the demand

and offer advertisers attractive fresh new programming."

Bounce TV also said it would also be airing the

new version of The Newlywed Game

being produced for GSN, football games from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic

Conference and 40 African American-skewing movies from Warner Bros. Domestic

Television Distribution.