Bounce TV Strikes Carriage Deal with WUSA-TV

Bounce TV said Tuesday it has struck a carriage deal with Gannett's WUSA-TV in Washington. It is the second Gannett station to agree to

carry the African American-targeted multicast network, which is also on its WATL-TV

in Atlanta.

The announcement came as Bounce execs were in Washington for the announced

launch of the Future of TV coalition, which also includes NAB.

The coalition will promote the evolution of broadcasting in a digital multiplay

world.

Bounce TV, which launched Sept. 26, has cleared over 50%

of the country since it entered the marketplace, and has signed carriage agreements

with Raycom Media, LIN TV, Nexstar Communications, Belo Corp. and Meredith

Broadcasting.