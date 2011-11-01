Bounce TV Strikes Carriage Deal with WUSA-TV
Bounce TV said Tuesday it has struck a carriage deal with Gannett's WUSA-TV in Washington. It is the second Gannett station to agree to
carry the African American-targeted multicast network, which is also on its WATL-TV
in Atlanta.
The announcement came as Bounce execs were in Washington for the announced
launch of the Future of TV coalition, which also includes NAB.
The coalition will promote the evolution of broadcasting in a digital multiplay
world.
Bounce TV, which launched Sept. 26, has cleared over 50%
of the country since it entered the marketplace, and has signed carriage agreements
with Raycom Media, LIN TV, Nexstar Communications, Belo Corp. and Meredith
Broadcasting.
