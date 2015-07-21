Bounce TV to Stream PBC Boxing Matches
Bounce TV, which launches its monthly Premier Boxing Champions series on Sunday Aug. 2, plans to live stream the bouts on its Web site.
As a broadcast network, Bounce is free on the digital signals of local TV stations—and on cable operators who carry the channel.
The main event on Bounce TV’s boxing card is a 12-round World Bantamweight Championship bout between two undefeated fighters: Juan Carlos “Baby Pacquiao” Payano and Rau’shee “Nuke” Warren.
