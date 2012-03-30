Bounce TV Signs On For Dallas

Fox-owned KDFI Dallas has agreed to air Bounce TV on its channel 27.2. The African American targeted channel debuted March 30 in the Big D.

Bounce and Fox have previously partnered on WWOR New York, KCOP Los Angeles and WUTB Baltimore.

Bounce TV targets African Americans between the ages of 25-54 with a mix of movies, sports, specials, faith-based programs, syndicated shows and originals.