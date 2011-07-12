Bounce TV Sets Launch for Sept. 26

Bounce TV, the digital broadcast network aimed at African-American viewers, has set its launch date for Sept. 26 at noon.

The new network also said that Belo's KHOU-TV in Houston has agreed to carry it on one of its digital channels.

"Beginning September 26, our network will deliver free programming for our vastly under-served community and be accessible free, to all homes. We look forward to Bounce TV entertaining African American viewers, and frankly all Americans, for many years to come," said Ambassador Andrew Young, part of Bounce TV's founding group and board of directors, along with Martin Luther King III.

Since it was announced in April, Bounce TV has announced distribution agreements covering more than 30% of the country, including stations owned by LIN Broadcasting, Raycom Media and Nexstar Broadcasting

Houston is the eight-largest market in terms of African American population.

"Bounce TV is perfect for Houston," said KHOU-TV President & General Manager Susan McEldoon. "It will provide unique alternative programming for our large African American audience. We look forward to September 26 and becoming the new exclusive home of Bounce TV in Houston."