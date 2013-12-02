Bounce TV Scores Renewals From Stations

Bounce TV says it has reached agreements to be launched on several stations and had its affiliation renewed by several key groups.

WSYR-TV, in Syracuse, N.Y.; WFFT-TV, Fort Wayne, Ind.; WTVW-TV, Evansville, Ind.; and WMDN-TV, Meridian, MS, plans to launch Bounce, a broadcast network aimed at African-American viewers. Bounce was also recently launched by KMCI-TV, Kansas City.

Renewing Bounce were Gannet stations WUSA-TV, in Washington. D.C.; and WATL-TV, Atlanta, and Nextstar Broadcasting stations in nine markets including Little Rock, Ark.; Rochester, N.Y; Jacksonville, Fla.; Peoria/Bloomington, IL.; Rockford, IL; and Monroe, LA.

Bounce was also renewed by Morris Multimedia’s WDEF-TV in Chattanooga, TN, through 2017.

“Bounce TV has delivered on their commitment to bring compelling and entertaining programming to the previously-underserved African American audiences in our communities,” Perry Sook, CEO of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, said in a statement. “We are proud to be one of the charter affiliate groups of Bounce TV and renewing our affiliation agreement reflects the strong viewer and advertiser response our stations have enjoyed.”

Bounce said it posted its highest-rated and most-watched month in its history during November.

Two new Bounce TV original shows, the sitcom My Crazy Roommate, and pop-culture series BRKDWN, reached 4.2 million total viewers and 3.2 million viewers since their premieres, the network said.

“Bounce TV’s originals provide even more fuel for the network’s rapid growth in ratings, distribution and ad sales. Our success in audience delivery proves that the network’s extensive move library is the perfect platform to launch and sustain original programming,” Jonathan Katz, Bounce COO, said. “We anticipate further growth as more and more viewers discover the network.”