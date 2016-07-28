Bounce TV Plans to Broadcast Town Hall on Race Violence

Bounce TV plans to air a special town hall meeting to discuss the issue of race-related violence.

The special—entitled Where Do We Go From Here?—will air in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 2 and is being produced by Bounce TV affiliate WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, La.

Martin Luther King III, one of the founders of Bounce TV, will participate in the conversation, along with an invited audience representing a diverse and broad range of community and civic leaders, the network said

WAFB anchors Greg Meriwether and Lauren Westbrook will moderate the discussion. WAFB is a Raycom Media station.

Bounce TV is carrying Where Do We Go From Here? as part of its initiative to encourage de-escalation training.

People can stay connected with the initiative on social media by following Bounce TV’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts (@bouncetv) and by using the official hashtag, #CallJustice4Peace.