Bounce TV Originals Going Overseas

In a first for a multicast network, Bounce TV, the African American-oriented diginet, has secured international distribution for its originals, the company announced Tuesday.

Under a deal with Viacom International Media Networks, the network’s series Saints & Sinners, In the Cut, Mann & Wife and My Crazy Roommate will air across platforms in Sub-Saharan Africa, the U.K., Ireland and France, as well as Canal + Overseas Francophone territories.

Bounce has also inked a multi-year agreement with Afrostream, a subscription video on demand service distributing African-American, African and Caribbean films and TV series. That deal includes In the Cut, Mann & Wife and My Crazy Roommate as well as two other originals – Family Time and Off the Chain.

Those titles will be available in Sub-Saharan Africa, France plus overseas Francophone territories, the U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, and Luxembourg.