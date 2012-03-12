Bounce TV Lines Up Philly's WMCN

Comcast subscribers in the cable giant's home market of Philadelphia will be able to watch the African American multicast network Bounce TV starting April 25.

Lenfest Broadcasting's independent WMCN will air Bounce on channel 44.2, and Comcast will run it on its channel 262. WMCN bills itself as "Your Independent Infomercial Marketing Station" on its website.

"We are very grateful to Comcast Cable for enabling Bounce TV to reach our underserved African American community in Philadelphia with targeted, culturally relevant and entertaining programming," said Martin Luther King III, a member of Bounce TV's founding group and board of directors.

Bounce TV targets African Americans between the ages of 25-54 with a mix of movies, live sports, documentaries, specials, faith-based programs, off-net series and originals.

Growing its distribution nationwide, Bounce partnered with Fox-owned WUTB Baltimore and KCOP Los Angeles in recent weeks.