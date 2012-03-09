Bounce TV Launches in Los Angeles on KCOP-TV

Bounce TV has been launched on KCOP-TV in Los Angeles this week as part of an agreement between the over-the-air broadcast television network and Fox Television Stations.

Additionally, Fox Televisions Stations has also launched Bounce TV on WWOR-TV in New York and WUTB-TV in Baltimore. With the addition of KCOP-TV, Bounce TV is now available in the top five markets in the country and reaches nearly 75% of African American homes since its launch in Sept. 2011.

"We are very grateful to the Fox Television Stations group for bringing Bounce TV into these important markets," said Martin Luther King III, member of Bounce TV's founding group and board of directors. "By launching Bounce TV, Fox is demonstrating their significant commitment to serving minority consumers by ensuring that the African American community has access to free, culturally relevant and entertaining programming for many years to come."