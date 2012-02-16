Bounce TV to Broadcast Whitney Houston Funeral

Bounce TV said it plans to broadcast singer Whitney Houston's funeral in its entirety with no commercials on Saturday.

The new network aimed at African Americans might be the only broadcast outlet to air the funeral uninterrupted. Bounce's coverage will begin at noon ET, 9 a.m. PT.

Houston died at 48 years of age last Saturday, a day before the Grammy Awards. Interest in the singer help attract 39.9 million viewers to the awards broadcast, the second largest audience ever for the Grammys.

Bounce TV, which launched in September, airs 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the digital signals of local television stations. The network targets African Americans between the ages of 25-54 with a programming mix of theatrical motion pictures, live sports, documentaries, specials, inspirational faith-based programs, off-net series, original programming and sports.