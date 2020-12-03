Bounce Trumpet Awards to Honor Campbell, Shahidi, Abrams, Smith
Busta Rhymes, Bell Biv Devoe among musical performers
The 2020 Bounce Trumpet Awards will honor Naomi Campbell, Yara Shahidi,, Stacy Abrams and Tommie Smith.
The awards, which recognize outstanding accomplishments of African Americans who succeeded against great odds and inspired others, will be broadcast by Bounce Dec. 13 at 8 pm.. ET/PT.
Among the guests appearing during the show are Mariah Carey, Lee Daniels, Jesse Williams, Trevor Jackson, Angela Davis and Bakari Sellers.
Busta Rymes, Anthony Hamilton, Terrace Martin and Bell Biv Devoe will provide musical performances.
Immediately following The Bounce Trumpet Awards: Stand Up, Bounce will present the world broadcast television premiere of With Drawn Arms, the critically-acclaimed and compelling documentary produced b Jesse Williams and John Legend, which explores the impact and the legacy of American track star Tommie Smith’s then-shocking symbol of protest against social injustice while receiving the gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics.
