Bounce to Air Original Film on Martin Luther King Day

Bounce, the digital multicast network aimed at African-Americans, said it will air an original film, The Nomads, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20.

The Nomads is based on a true story about an African-American teacher at an inner-city school in North Philadelphia who works with a Caucasian college to start a men’s rugby team.

Tika Sumpter and Tate Donovan star as the teachers. The films also features Khalil McMillan, Christopher Mann, Vladimir Versailles, Devon Ray, Maria Mindelle, Thomas Pierce and Raekwon.

The film is produced by Bear Bear Productions and directed by Brandon Eric Kamin.

Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Co.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYZiv9zNai8[/embed]