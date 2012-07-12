Bounce Snags Detroit

Bounce TV has announced its first affiliation with a Scripps

station, striking a deal with WXYZ-TV Detroit to launch the African American-targeted

channel on one of their digital multicast channels.

Bounce now claims over 75% penetration of the African-American

audience and more than half of all U.S. homes through multicast deals with a

number of station groups including Fox, Meredith, Weigel, Gannett, Belo,

Nexstar, LIN and Raycom.