Bounce Snags Detroit
Bounce TV has announced its first affiliation with a Scripps
station, striking a deal with WXYZ-TV Detroit to launch the African American-targeted
channel on one of their digital multicast channels.
Bounce now claims over 75% penetration of the African-American
audience and more than half of all U.S. homes through multicast deals with a
number of station groups including Fox, Meredith, Weigel, Gannett, Belo,
Nexstar, LIN and Raycom.
