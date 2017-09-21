Bounce Gets Queen Latifah Comedy Series ‘Living Single’

Bounce, the digital broadcast network serving African-American viewers, has acquired rights to Living Single, the sitcom starring Queen Latifah.



Living Single will have its debut on Bounce on Oct. 2, a night the network plans to premiere some of its original shows, including the new comedy Grown Folks.



Oct. 2 will also mark the season 5 premiere of the sitcom Family Time and finish up with a new installment of the Ed Gordon newsmagazine show.



Living Single ran on Fox for 5 seasons. It will air weeknights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.



Family Time will air from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. followed by Grown Folks, a new show about two blue-collar couples who share a duplex.



Grown Folks stars Gary “G Thang' Johnson, Tracey Cherelle Jones, Jay Phillips and Caryn Ward Ross.