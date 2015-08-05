Bounce Finds Boxing Series Packs Punch

African-American targeted network Bounce TV had the most-watched broadcast in its history with the debut of Premier Boxing Champions – The Next Round.

Sunday night's live broadcast averaged 195,000 adults 18-to-49 and 667,00 total viewers. In all 1.6 million viewers watched a part of the show, a record for the network

The network also streamed PBC-The Next Round live on BounceTV.com. Usage increased more than 300% to 40,000 streams served.

The show featured three bouts headlined by Juan Carlos "Baby Pacquiao" Payano beating Rau'shee Warren in a split decision to retain his Bantamweight title.

The next installment of PBC-The Next Round airs Friday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.