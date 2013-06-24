Bounce to Broadcast Reruns of 'American Bible Challenge'
Bounce TV said it has acquired the broadcast TV rights to
the game shows The American Bible
Challenge and Catch 21.
Both shows from the cable network GSN will debut on Bounce
TV later this summer.
Bounce recently got into the game show business by acquiring
broadcast network rights to The Newlywed
Game.
"After
only a few weeks on the air, The Newlywed
Game is already an audience favorite and stellar performer, consistently
delivering key demos of scale to Bounce TV. We are very confident that the
broadcast premieres of The American Bible
Challenge and Catch 21 will add
fuel to Bounce TV's skyrocketing growth," Jonathan Katz, chief operating officer
of Bounce, said in a statement.
