Bounce to Broadcast Reruns of 'American Bible Challenge'

Bounce TV said it has acquired the broadcast TV rights to

the game shows The American Bible

Challenge and Catch 21.

Both shows from the cable network GSN will debut on Bounce

TV later this summer.

Bounce recently got into the game show business by acquiring

broadcast network rights to The Newlywed

Game.

"After

only a few weeks on the air, The Newlywed

Game is already an audience favorite and stellar performer, consistently

delivering key demos of scale to Bounce TV. We are very confident that the

broadcast premieres of The American Bible

Challenge and Catch 21 will add

fuel to Bounce TV's skyrocketing growth," Jonathan Katz, chief operating officer

of Bounce, said in a statement.