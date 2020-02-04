Bounce Airing Star-Studded Black History Month Special

Queen Latifah, Common and Harry Belafonte headline Bounce Celebrates Black History, an original special that will premiere on the digital broadcast network on Feb. 10.

The stars present stories showing the strength and courage of Black Americans that made history and have contributed to making the country a better place. Some of the stories haven’t been told before.

Ambassador Andrew Young, one of the founders of Bounce, is featured in the special.

The special will air several time and lead into history-theme moves including Beloved, For Colored Girls, What’s Love Got o Do With it, Red Tails, Why Do Fools Fall In Love and The Vernon Johns Story.

Bounce, a digital multicast network aimed at African American viewers, is part of the E.W. Scripps Co.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzJqq8_Sv-8[/embed]