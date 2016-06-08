Bounce to Air Ali Events Without Ads

Related: BET to Cover Ali Services Without Ads

Bounce TV said it will carry Muhammad Ali’s farewell procession and his memorial service live, uninterrupted and commercial free on Friday.

Coverage will begin 9 a.m. ET with the procession, which will take the champ through the neighborhood in Louisville where he grew up. Bounce is working with its Louisville affiliate, Raycom’s WAVE-TV, which is covering the events locally.

The memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eulogies are planned by President Clinton, Bryant Gumbel and Billy Crystal.

Bounce plans to re-run the 1977 film The Greatest, starring Ali, in between the procession and the memorial.

There will also be tributes to the three-time heavyweight champ during Premiere Boxing Champions—The Next Round on Sunday.