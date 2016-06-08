BET to Cover Ali Services Without Ads

Related: Bounce to Air Ali Events Without Ads

Memorial services for Muhammad Ali will be carried live without commercials Friday on BET and Centric.

Coverage will also be streamed live on BET.com and the BET now app.

BET News correspondent Marc Lamont Hill will anchor live coverage of the memorial service starting at 2 p.m. At 1 p.m., the networks will air BET News’ documentary Muhammad Ali: The People's Champ.

BET Digital will celebrate and honor the fighter’s contributions to sports, music, pop culture and beyond on its online and social platforms using the hashtags #BETRemembersAli and #CENTRICremembersAli.