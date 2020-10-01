Bounce Adds ‘Greenleaf,’ ‘Everybody Hates Chris’

E.W. Scripps’ Bounce said it acquired rights to air Greenleaf starting Oct. 4 and Everybody Hates Chris Oct. 5.

Greenleaf, which ran for five seasons on OWN, will air Sunday Nights. Bounce will be airing all five seasons. It follows the drama and scandals surrounding a family that runs a mega-church.

Bounce also announced that Greenleaf co-star Gregory Alan Williams is joining the cast of Saints & Sinners, the Bounce drama entering its fifth season in 2021.

Everybody Hates Chris, which aired from 2005 to 2006 on UPN and the CW from 2006 to 2009, is based on the life of comedian Chris Rock. It will air weeknights.

Rock is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend and stars in the new season of Fargo on FX.

“Greenleaf and Saints & Sinners on the same network is a dream scenario for the passionate fans of both shows,” said David Hudson, executive VP of original Programming and Production for Bounce. “We are also excited to have Gregory join the cast of Saints & Sinners. He’s a very talented actor and will fit in perfectly.”