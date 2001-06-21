Boucher waves red flag on Northpoint

The FCC should "move carefully" before authorizing Northpoint Technology's proposed multichannel video system, Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) wrote in a letter to FCC Chairman Michael Powell.

"Clearly, the Commission owes it to the 16 million households - 40 million viewers - that currently subscribe to direct broadcast satellite service to require further testing and examination of the efficacy and practicality of each of these mitigation techniques and combinations before it considers licensing a multichannel video data and distribution service (MVDDS) provider in the DBS band," Boucher wrote.

Northpoint wants the FCC to issue it exclusive national licenses to offer terrestrial multichannel video and data services over the DBS spectrum band. DBS providers DirecTV and EchoStar Communications Corp. are staunchly opposed to the notion, saying Northpoint's service will interfere with their services.

- Paige Albiniak