Boucher voices merger support

Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.), the member of Congress who has most vocally

supported the proposed merger of EchoStar Communications Corp. and Hughes

Electronics Corp., offered his opinion to U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft and

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell in a letter sent late

last week.

The letter was also signed by Reps. William Clay (D-Mo.), Dave Hobson

(R-Ohio) and Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).

Although Boucher et al recognize that other members have "concerns" about the

merger, "we believe the companies have addressed them completely and

satisfactorily," they wrote.

Boucher is hinging his support on EchoStar's commitment to a national pricing

plan, which would allow rural subscribers with no multichannel competition to

receive the same prices as subscribers in urban areas where several competitors

offer programming services.

"With national pricing in place, rural satellite consumers will benefit from

the stiff multichannel-video-programming competition in the urban markets, where

the satellite companies compete head-to-head with cable," the lawmakers wrote.

"This commitment should be reflected in a binding agreement accompanying

approval of the merger."

Boucher has been supportive of the merger since it was first announced last

October.

Other members who have stated clear support include House Majority Leader

Richard Armey (R-Texas), Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.), Rep. Jim DeMint (R-S.C.),

Sen. Max Cleland (D-Ga.) and Sen. Bob Smith (R-N.H.).

Still, Congressional opposition or strong concern over the merger far

outweighs the support the companies have received thus far on Capitol Hill.