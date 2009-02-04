Boucher Taps Levine as Counsel for House Telecom Committee
Amy Levine has been tapped as counsel for the House Telecommunications & Internet Subcommittee by its new chairman, Rick Boucher (D-VA).
Levine had been senior counsel on telecom and Internet matters for John Dingel (D-Mich.), former chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, and before that legislative counsel to Senate Commerce Committee member Claire McCaskill of Missouri.
It will be a homecoming for Levine, who was a onetime legislative counsel to Boucher in his capacity as member of the Energy & Commerce and Judiciary Committees and on the Congressional Internet Caucus.
Before coming to the Hill, Levine was a communications attorney at Covington & Burling.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.