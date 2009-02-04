Boucher Taps Levine as Counsel for House Telecom Committee

Amy Levine has been tapped as counsel for the House Telecommunications & Internet Subcommittee by its new chairman, Rick Boucher (D-VA).

Levine had been senior counsel on telecom and Internet matters for John Dingel (D-Mich.), former chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, and before that legislative counsel to Senate Commerce Committee member Claire McCaskill of Missouri.

It will be a homecoming for Levine, who was a onetime legislative counsel to Boucher in his capacity as member of the Energy & Commerce and Judiciary Committees and on the Congressional Internet Caucus.

Before coming to the Hill, Levine was a communications attorney at Covington & Burling.