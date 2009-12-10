Boucher, Pence Praise Shield Bill
House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Rick Boucher (D-Va.) and Mike Pence (R-Ind.) Thursday praised passage of the federal shield law in the Senate Judiciary committee.
The pair are co-authors of the House version of the bill, which has already passed in that body in a slightly different form.
“We urge our colleagues in the Senate to join the House in quickly passing the Free Flow of Information Act," they said in a statement. "Together, we will put a stitch in this tear in the First Amendment freedom of the press."
But first they must stitch together the two bills if it passes in the full Senate.
