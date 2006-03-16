Boucher: Leave the Slingbox Alone

Broadcasters and cable programmers have raised concerns over the legality of Sling Media’s Slingbox device, which allows consumers to “place shift” their television viewing from their home TV to any computer with an Internet connection.

But Congressman Rick Boucher (D-VA) doesn’t think the device is hurting anyone. Speaking at a Washington conference on technology policy Thursday, Boucher said that he hopes no one will try to legislate against the Slingbox device. He said, “It’s hard for me to believe that it hurts the intellectual-property rights of anyone.” He thinks the Slingbox allows viewers to watch their home television under fair-use principles.

He said, “I think televisions stations would be delighted their signals are being extended” to someone in another city or another continent.