Boucher: DTV Transition Will Be Smooth, Uneventful For Majority of Americans

Rep. Rick Boucher (D-VA), Chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee, said Friday he was confident the transition would be smooth and "uneventful for the vast majority of Americans," thanks to the "effective" job by all stakeholders.

Boucher supported moving the DTV hard date, and has since expressed concerns about reception issues--his is a mostly rural and mountainous district--and converter box availability. But he has also praised the industry for its education efforts, giving a particular shout out to cable at the NCTA convention for its education efforts.

In a statement Friday, he said he recognized some viewers were still unprepared, but pointed to the 97.5% of TV households Nielsen says are fully prepared for the transition, and to the FCC call centers "staffed and ready" to help out viewers with problems.

"After years of planning, the digital television transition will take place by Friday evening," he said. "I want to thank the members and staff of the FCC, the personnel at NTIA, and stakeholders ranging from broadcasters and cable to satellite companies, retailers and manufacturers of converter boxes for all of their effective work that will help ensure a smooth transition."