Botkin Joins CBS From eBay

David Botkin has joined CBS from eBay in the newly created post of senior VPof research and audience analytics, for CBS Interactive.

In essence he will be responsible for creating the Internet measurement complement to CBS TV audience measurement, headed by longtime CBS research vet David Poltrack, with whom he will work closely.

Botkin will work with sales and marketing to supply information, including audience profiles, on Internet use, and will be a member of CBS new media research initiative, CBS VISION.