Boston's WMFP Affiliates With Me-TV

WMFP Boston is dropping the classic hits channel RTV in favor of the other classic hits channel Me-TV. Me-TV, which launched last December, becomes the primary channel for WMFP Dec. 15, airing on channel 62.1.

Me-TV has been signing up a large number of affiliate stations, often at the expense of RTV.

"We are excited to bring Me-TV's excellent mix of classic dramas and comedies to the Boston market via WMFP. When evaluating what the best programming option for our primary signal in the Boston DMA, we thought of ‘Me' first," said Bert Ellis, president of WMFP parent Titan Broadcast Management. "We believe the station, Boston TV viewers and the advertising community will find Me-TV a welcome alternative via WMFP."

Me-TV, short for Memorable Entertainment Television, is owned and operated by Weigel Broadcasting and distributed by MGM Television. Me-TV's principals say Boston brings the clearance level to 62% of the U.S.

"It's been gratifying to do business with so many major broadcast groups, independent broadcasters as well as smaller regional companies," said Neal Sabin, president of content and networks at Weigel. "The variety in operators reflects that of our program schedule: diversity, quality and focus."

WMFP is a relative revenue minnow in DMA No. 7, taking in $2.7 million last year, according to BIA/Kelsey, short of 1% of the market's TV revenue.

Me-TV's library includes more than 80 series from Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, CBS Television Distribution and NBCUniversal Television, among others, including M*A*S*H, Perry Mason, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show.